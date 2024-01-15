Dakar 2024 is without a reigning champion

Last year's Dakar Rally champion Nasser Al-Attiyah had to prematurely withdraw from Dakar 2024.

The 53-year-old Qatari experienced an engine failure in his car, and he did not receive assistance from his team. As a result, Al-Attiyah had to leave the route by helicopter. This happened during the eighth stage.

ℹ️ AL ATTIYAH STILL AT A STANDSTILL | ULTIMATE



👀 Nasser @AlAttiyahN has been at a standstill for more than 1 hour and 15 minutes after 62 km. It is another major blow for the Qatari and his navigator Mathieu Baumel, who already suffered big losses on the second part of the… pic.twitter.com/9tRcljidwQ — World Rally-Raid Championship 🚗 🏍 (@OfficialW2RC) January 15, 2024

This marks the first time since 2017 that Al-Attiyah has failed to finish the Dakar Rally. Technical issues began plaguing the driver from the sixth stage, causing him to fall more than 2 hours behind the leader.

Currently, Argentine Kevin Benavides from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing leads Dakar 2024.