Daily Weekend. Champions of Asia and Africa are known, unexpected results in top league matches

The past weekend was truly eventful in the world of football. The finals of the Asian Cup and the African Cup of Nations took place, but exciting matches also occurred in the top European leagues. Dailysports offers a recap of the football events that unfolded over the weekend.

Controversial Victory for Qatar in the Asian Cup Final

On February 10th, the reigning champion Qatar faced the underdog of the tournament, Jordan, in the Asian Cup final. Despite being the favorites, the tournament hosts faced a tough challenge as the Jordanian team created several dangerous moments but failed to convert them into goals.

However, Qatar benefited from three penalties, which their players confidently converted to secure a title defense. The Jordanian players managed to score only once against their opponents.

It's worth mentioning the celebration of Akram Afif, who scored a hat-trick from penalties. After his first goal, the 27-year-old player showcased a unique celebration by pulling out a card from his sock, which surprisingly featured his own photo. By waving it from side to side, he suddenly transformed it into the letter "S," reportedly as a sign of respect to his wife.

Real Madrid Defeats Girona in a Key La Liga Match

On the same day, another significant match took place in the 24th round of La Liga – a clash between the league leaders, Real Madrid, and Girona. Despite personnel issues, Real Madrid secured a two-goal lead by the 35th minute and extended it to an impressive 4-0 lead by the 60th minute. Girona failed to respond, allowing Real Madrid to extend their lead at the top of La Liga to five points.

Barcelona Settles for a Draw Against the Second-to-Last Team in La Liga

In the 24th round of the Spanish championship, Barcelona faced Granada in a far-from-central match. Initially, everything seemed predictable as the third-placed team opened the scoring through Lamine Yamal. However, Granada managed to equalize before halftime and take the lead in the middle of the second half.

This sparked a goal-scoring spree, with Robert Lewandowski leveling the score for Barcelona before Granada took the lead once again. Yamal saved Barcelona from defeat by scoring his third goal of the match nine minutes before the end of regular time, resulting in a 3-3 draw in favor of Barcelona.

Thus, Granada is becoming an increasingly uncomfortable opponent for Barcelona. The team hasn't lost to Barcelona in regular time for six matches now – five victories and one draw. The last time the Catalans defeated Granada was three years ago on January 9, 2021, when they secured a resounding 4-0 victory away.

Bayer Leverkusen Continues Dominance in the Bundesliga

Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen, led by Xabi Alonso, continues its march towards the coveted championship. In the 21st round of the Bundesliga, they faced the reigning German champions, Bayern Munich. Despite Bayern's credentials, Bayer Leverkusen took the lead in the 18th minute, doubled it early in the second half, and sealed a resounding 3-0 victory in stoppage time. Interestingly, Bayern Munich managed only one shot on target throughout the entire match.

Thus, Xabi Alonso's team is now five points ahead of Bayern with 13 matches left in the championship, bringing them one step closer to the coveted title. Additionally, Bayer is closer to challenging Bayern's unbeaten streak. To match it, they simply need not lose to Hendenheim on January 17th, and to surpass it, they must at least draw with Mainz on February 23rd.

Arsenal Crushes West Ham and Achieves Historic Milestone

The match between Arsenal and West Ham was not central in the 24th round of the Premier League, but it garnered significant attention due to the scoreline. Mikel Arteta's team demolished West Ham with a 6-0 victory, with four goals scored before halftime.

Of note, the last time Arsenal led by at least four goals away from home at halftime was in February 2011. Interestingly, that match against Newcastle ended in a 4-4 draw.

Overcoming Cancer to Triumph in the African Cup of Nations

The story of the Ivory Coast national team in the recent African Cup of Nations is remarkable in itself. After changing coaches following the group stage, the team managed to defeat Nigeria in the final despite facing adversity. However, a special mention goes to a player who played a crucial role in securing the trophy for his team.

We're referring to Sebastien Haller, who battled testicular cancer in the summer of 2022 but managed to overcome it within six months and return to professional football. In the AFCON final, he scored the decisive goal in the 81st minute, securing victory for his team.

Goal of the Weekend: Vinicius in the Match Against Girona

Earlier, we mentioned the Real Madrid vs. Girona match, but Vinicius's first goal for Real Madrid deserves special attention. His spectacular strike from outside the penalty area, which hit the top corner, is a strong contender for the best goal of the round.