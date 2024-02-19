Daily Weekend. Bayern continues its falling down, Hojlund makes its haters silent

The past weekend brought us the conclusion of the Biathlon World Championships and notable outcomes in top football leagues. Dailysports will brief you on all the exciting sports events from the weekend.

An epic conclusion to the Biathlon World Championship

The 2024 Biathlon World Championships in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, concluded with the men's and women's mass start races on February 18th, bringing an end to the intrigue surrounding the medal standings.

Before the tournament, Norwegian biathletes were favored to win, having triumphed in the previous four world championships. However, before the last two races, France led the medal standings.

Victories by Justine Braisaz-Bouchet and bronze for Lou Jeanmonnot in the women's 12.5km mass start secured France's lead in the medal standings. The subsequent men's mass start, won by biathlon king Johannes Thingnes Bø, did not change the standings significantly.

For the first time since the 2017 World Championship in Hochfilzen, Norway finished below first place in the medal standings. Norwegian female biathletes failed to win any medals in the individual events.

Sheffield United sets unwanted records in the Premier League

Premier League underdog Sheffield United continues to hit rock bottom and set new records in English football. The Blades suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat to Brighton over the weekend, breaking several unwanted records.

Firstly, Sheffield became the first team in English football history to concede five goals in three consecutive home matches. Secondly, in 25 matches this season, Sheffield has conceded 65 goals, a feat no team has accomplished before.

Of these 65 goals, 36 were conceded in 13 home matches, a record unmatched since the creation of the Premier League in 1992. Historically, only two teams in English football surpassed this feat: Darwen in the 1891/1892 season (43 goals) and Aston Villa in the 1935/1936 season (41 goals).

Hojlund surpasses Haaland's achievement

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund continues to silence his critics. After lacklustre performances in 2023, the Danish player scored seven goals in seven matches for the Red Devils in 2024.

In the match against Luton on January 18th, Hojlund scored a brace, becoming the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League matches, surpassing Erling Haaland by over a year. In 2024, Hojlund scored seven goals and provided two assists in seven matches, contributing to Manchester United's unbeaten run this year.

Bayern Munich loses three matches in a row for the first time in nine years

The reigning German champions, Bayern Munich, continue to struggle. First, Bayern suffered a 0-3 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, then faced potential elimination from the Champions League after a 0-1 loss to Lazio, and now surprisingly lost to Bochum with a score of 2-3.

Bayern's rival, Bayer Leverkusen, took advantage of their slip-up by defeating Handenheim 2-1 and now leads the Bundesliga table with an eight-point lead. Interestingly, Bayern lost three matches in a row for the first time since May 2015 when they also failed to defeat Bayer, losing 0-2.

Świątek continues dominance in Qatar

On February 17th, the WTA 1000 tournament final took place in Doha, Qatar, featuring the world's number one and number four players: Poland's Iga Świątek and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. The reigning champion, Świątek , faced some difficulties only in the first set, which she won on tie-breaks.

In the second set, the world's number one player comfortably defeated her opponent, securing her third consecutive victory in Qatar, having previously won the tournament in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, this title became Świątek's first in 2024.

Chelsea and Manchester City heat up the title race in the Premier League

The central match of the 25th round of the Premier League took place in Manchester, where the defending champions hosted London's Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's team entered the match with a seven-match winning streak, aiming to extend it to eight games.

However, Manchester City found themselves in a tough spot after former City player Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 42nd minute. The hosts were on the brink of defeat, but Rodri equalized in the 83rd minute, securing a draw for Manchester City against Chelsea.

As a result, Manchester City lost their lead due to dropped points. Even if they win one rescheduled match, they will be one point behind Liverpool, the current leader.