Cuti Romero Captains Tottenham in Preseason Derby Win Over Arsenal

Cuti Romero Captains Tottenham in Preseason Derby Win Over Arsenal

Football news Today, 18:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Cristian Romero started and wore the captain's armband as Tottenham edged out Arsenal 1-0 in a London derby played in Hong Kong during preseason. The Argentine defender led the team in a match marked by a stunning goal from Papé Sarr late in the first half—an audacious long-range strike following a defensive error and a goalkeeper caught off his line.

Romero was substituted in the 63rd minute, making way for newly signed Austrian center-back Kevin Danso from Lens. Despite recent transfer speculation, especially about a possible move to Atlético Madrid, where he would have met fellow internationals like Thiago Almada, Julián Álvarez and Nahuel Molina, the defender appears set to stay at Tottenham and is already focused on the upcoming season.

Under new head coach Thomas Frank, Spurs are preparing for the UEFA Super Cup clash against PSG, scheduled for August 13 in Udine. Having won the Europa League, Tottenham will look to secure their first piece of silverware this season against the Champions League holders.

