Cuca Concedes Atlético Mineiro’s Struggles After Derby Defeat

Atlético Mineiro finds itself in a troubled stretch following a 2-0 loss to Cruzeiro in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals, Esporte News Mundo reported. The setback at Arena MRV marked the team’s fourth defeat at home this season and its third in knockout competitions, raising questions about form and consistency.

Cruzeiro secured the win with second-half goals from Fabrício Bruno and Kaio Jorge. In the postgame press conference, coach Cuca addressed the substitution of Gustavo Scarpa right after the opening goal. He explained the decision by noting that he needed a player closer to Hulk in attack, adding that it was a tactical adjustment rather than an unusual move.

Cuca highlighted that his side had a solid first half, with control of possession and several scoring chances, but admitted that missed opportunities once again proved costly. He emphasized that an unexpected strike from a defender shifted the entire flow of the match.

The coach also reflected on the struggles at Arena MRV, where Atlético had initially been dominant but has now slipped into a pattern of defeats. “In five games, four losses at home. We can’t explain it right now. We need to work harder and find solutions,” he said, underlining the recurring issue of conceding from set pieces.

Looking ahead, Cuca conceded that the team is not performing to its full potential. He pointed out that several key players are far from their best level and reiterated his request for reinforcements, particularly a defender and a midfielder. Still, he avoided blaming the club’s leadership and stressed that the group remains committed.

With the return leg against Cruzeiro and a Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal clash against Bolívar approaching, the coach appealed to fans for continued belief. “Supporters have to trust. Just as we lost at home, we can also turn it around away. It’s difficult, but not impossible,” he concluded.