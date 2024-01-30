Crystal Palace player scores in five consecutive matches

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 16:55
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise is enjoying an impressive streak of productivity.

In the 22nd-round match against Sheffield United, held on Tuesday, January 30, the French footballer scored a goal and two assists, extending his scoring streak to five matches. Michael Olise has netted a brace against Brentford, scored against Chelsea and Manchester City, and provided an assist for Jordan Ayew in the match against Brighton.

It's worth noting that the Crystal Palace midfielder recovered from injury in November, and since then, Olise has accumulated ten points in the goal and assist system.

It is worth recalling that he joined Crystal Palace on July 8, 2021, signing a five-year contract. On September 11, 2021, Olise made his debut for the club in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur, coming on as a substitute for Jordan Ayew. On October 3, 2021, he scored his first goal for the Eagles in a match against Leicester City, becoming the youngest scorer for Crystal Palace in the Premier League since Clinton Morrison.

In August 2023, Chelsea activated the buy-back option for Olise's contract for £35 million, but the player rejected Chelsea's offer and signed a new contract with Crystal Palace.

