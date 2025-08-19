Cruzeiro Extends Unbeaten Run Away From Home

According to No Ataque, Cruzeiro strengthened its reputation as a tough visitor on Monday with a 1-1 draw against Mirassol in the 20th round of the Brazilian league. The result marked ten straight away games without defeat, a streak that has been alive since April.

Under coach Leonardo Jardim, Cruzeiro’s record as a visitor now stands at six wins and four draws across the Copa Sudamericana, Copa do Brasil and Serie A. The run has proved vital to their season ambitions. In the Copa do Brasil, solid performances away from home carried the team to the quarterfinals, where they will face Atlético. In the Sudamericana, however, the campaign ended in disappointment as they finished third in Group E, behind Mushuc Runa, Unión and Palestino.

In Serie A, Cruzeiro sit third with 38 points, level with Palmeiras and just two behind Flamengo at the top. Their strength on the road has become a cornerstone in their fight to remain among the league leaders and keep title hopes alive.

The last time Cruzeiro lost away from home was on April 24, a 2-1 defeat to Palestino in Chile during the Sudamericana group stage. With their next away match scheduled for August 27 against Atlético at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte, the Raposa are set to surpass the four-month mark without an away defeat.