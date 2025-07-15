Cruzeiro Coach Highlights Fluminense's Strengths Ahead of Tough Test at the Maracanã

Leonardo Jardim, Cruzeiro's head coach, knows his side faces a major challenge on Thursday as they visit Fluminense in a key Brazilian league clash. The Portuguese manager praised the Rio club ahead of the match, calling them “a team with great collective quality,” and citing their recent successes, including the 2022 Copa Libertadores title and a strong run at the FIFA Club World Cup.

“They have one of Brazil’s best coaches, and each game has its own story. This will be another big test,” said Jardim, referring to Fluminense boss Renato Gaúcho.

Despite the praise, Jardim remains confident: “Cruzeiro will always go out looking for a result and to compete.”

The main concern for Cruzeiro lies at left-back. Kaiki is suspended, and there’s no clear replacement. Jardim mentioned three possible candidates: 16-year-old Kauã Prates, center-back Villalba, and William, a right-back who might be shifted over—but who is still a doubt due to a hip knock suffered in the win over Gremio.

With two days left to prepare, Jardim will evaluate his options as Cruzeiro look to maintain their form and stay near the top of the table.