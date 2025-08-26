Cruz Azul Midfielder Mauro Zaleta Set to Join Mazatlán on Loan

Cruz Azul made another roster move in the transfer window as Mauro Zaleta prepares to leave the club, according to César Merlo. The 23-year-old midfielder will join Mazatlán FC on a one-year loan, giving him the chance to earn regular minutes in Liga MX after struggling for opportunities with La Máquina.

The Mexico City club has been one of the most active sides in this market. Sporting director Iván Alonso brought in reinforcements across the squad, signing José Paradela, Jeremy Márquez and Jorge Rodarte to strengthen midfield and defense. Cruz Azul also made headlines with the arrival of Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Giakoumakis, though, was not part of the club’s long-term plans. After failing to secure a spot in the squad, he returned to Greece and signed with PAOK Thessaloniki. Zaleta’s departure now adds another exit for a team still shaping its roster ahead of the new campaign.

For Mazatlán, Zaleta’s addition is a move for youth and depth in midfield. The academy product debuted for Cruz Azul in 2021 but never established himself as a regular. A loan spell could offer him the consistency needed to develop at the top level while giving the Cañoneros more options in the middle of the park.

The transfer market remains open, and Cruz Azul is expected to continue adjusting its squad with further arrivals and departures before the window closes.