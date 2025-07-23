RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cruz Azul Issues Deadline to Luka Jović: Sign Now or Move On

Cruz Azul Issues Deadline to Luka Jović: Sign Now or Move On

Football news Today, 19:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Cruz Azul Issues Deadline to Luka Jović: Sign Now or Move On

Cruz Azul’s pursuit of Luka Jović has reached a decisive moment. According to Mediotiempo, the Mexican club has given the Serbian striker until this weekend to make a final decision on their offer. The club wants to finalize its squad ahead of the Apertura 2025 and hopes to have Jović available for the upcoming Leagues Cup starting July 29.

The proposal on the table would place Jović among the top three earners in Liga MX, including a $1.5 million signing bonus tied to a pre-agreement. However, Cruz Azul has drawn a line: if the player demands more money, they will walk away from the deal and pursue another forward.

As a free agent following his stint at AC Milan, Jović has also attracted attention from Spain. Both Getafe and Real Oviedo have expressed interest, leveraging his prior experience in LaLiga to make a compelling case for a return.

Cruz Azul remains the most aggressive suitor, but the clock is ticking. If Jović doesn’t respond within the set timeframe, the club will move on and shift its focus to alternative targets.

