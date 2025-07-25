Cruz Azul Host Club León Seeking First Win of the Apertura

On Saturday, July 26 at 8:00 PM local time, Cruz Azul will host Club León at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes for Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. As reported by ESPN, the home side will aim to secure their first win of the campaign after consecutive draws.

In their last outing, Cruz Azul played to a thrilling 3-3 draw against Atlas, with striker Ángel Sepúlveda netting a hat-trick. Goalkeeper Kevin Mier had a rough night, taking some blame for two of the goals conceded. León, on the other hand, earned a 1-0 victory over Chivas thanks to a penalty goal by James Rodríguez, who also created multiple chances and maintained solid passing accuracy.

Both squads feature key Colombian players: Mier and Willer Ditta for Cruz Azul, Barreiro and Rodríguez for León. The last time they met, on May 11, Cruz Azul won 2-1.