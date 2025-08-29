Cruz Azul Closing in on New Deals for Erik Lira and Amaury Morales Through 2028

Cruz Azul are moving quickly to secure two key building blocks for the future. Per ESPN, the club is finalizing contract extensions for Erik Lira and Amaury Morales, aiming to announce the agreements soon. After locking in Carlos Rodríguez and Lorenzo Faravelli, La Máquina now hope to secure two Mexican talents seen as crucial to their long-term plans.

The proposed extensions would run three to four years, through 2028 or even 2029, and include salary increases along with release clauses tailored to different markets. For Liga MX, the buyout would reportedly be set at around $10 million, while European clauses would be lower to facilitate a potential move abroad.

Lira, nicknamed “El Pitbull,” has ambitions of earning a place in Mexico’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and views the renewal as a pathway to remain competitive before pursuing a European opportunity. Morales, meanwhile, is focused on the upcoming U-20 World Cup in Chile, a showcase that could put him on the radar of clubs overseas.

Cruz Azul are optimistic that both contracts will be signed shortly, reinforcing a strategy built on combining established figures with rising domestic talent to sustain success in Liga MX and prepare for greater international visibility.