Cruz Azul Aim to Extend Unbeaten Run Against Querétaro in Mexico City

Cruz Azul look to stay on top of the Apertura 2025. Per VAVEL, the league leaders face Querétaro on Wednesday at Ciudad Universitaria, with kickoff at 6 p.m. local time. Referee Karen Hernández will officiate, and the match will be available on Vix Premium.

Nicolás Larcamón’s squad remain undefeated with 23 points, the result of seven straight wins and two draws. Last weekend, they edged FC Juárez 3-2 with goals from Luka Romero, Toro Fernández, and José Paradela. Paradela has quickly become one of the league’s standout signings, recording five assists and two goals in nine appearances.

Querétaro arrive in second-to-last place with seven points, though they boosted morale with a 2-0 win over Pachuca thanks to goals from Santiago Homenchenko and Johan Julio. Argentine winger Lucas “Titi” Rodríguez brings pace and dribbling ability as the main attacking threat.

The historical record leans heavily toward Cruz Azul: 21 wins, 13 for Querétaro, and eight draws in 42 meetings. Their most recent clash at this venue ended in a narrow victory for the Mexico City side, with Ángel Sepúlveda—now set for a reunion with his former club—scoring the winner.

Should Cruz Azul avoid defeat, they will equal Pumas’ record for the longest unbeaten run at Ciudad Universitaria. The Celestes have their sights on maintaining first place and securing an early ticket to the postseason.