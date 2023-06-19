Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying

On June 19, the qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championship took place. It's worth noting England's spectacular victory over North Macedonia and the hard-fought wins of France and Ukraine against Greece and Malta, respectively.

Group B

France - Greece: 1-0 (0-0)

Goal: Mbappe, 55 (penalty) - 1-0

Ireland - Gibraltar: 2-0 (0-0)

Goals: Johnston, 52 - 1-0, Ferguson, 59 - 2-0

Team Standings: France - 12 points (4 matches), Greece - 6 points (3 matches), Ireland - 3 points (3 matches), Netherlands - 3 points (2 matches), Gibraltar - 0 points (4 matches).

Group C

England - North Macedonia: 7-0 (3-0)

Goals: Kane, 29 - 1-0, Saka, 38 - 2-0, Rashford, 45 - 3-0, Saka, 47 - 4-0, Saka, 51 - 5-0, Phillips, 64 - 6-0, Kane, 73 (penalty) - 7-0

Ukraine - Malta: 1-0 (0-0)

Goal: Tsygankov, 72 (penalty) - 1-0

Team Standings: England - 12 points (4 matches), Ukraine - 6 points (3 matches), North Macedonia - 3 points (3 matches), Italy - 3 points (2 matches), Malta - 0 points (4 matches).

Group D

Turkey - Wales: 2-0 (0-0)

Goals: Nayir, 72 - 1-0, Guler, 80 - 2-0

Armenia - Latvia: 2-1 (1-0)

Goals: Tiknizyan, 35 - 1-0, Savalniex, 67 - 1-1, Barseghyan, 90 (penalty) - 2-1

Team Standings: Turkey - 9 points (4 matches), Armenia - 6 points (3 matches), Wales - 4 points (4 matches), Croatia - 4 points (2 matches), Latvia - 0 points (3 matches).

Group H

Finland - San Marino: 6-0 (2-0)

Goals: Kamara, 16 - 1-0, Chellman, 39 - 2-0, Hakanpaa, 65 - 3-0, Hakanpaa, 72 - 4-0, Hakanpaa, 74 - 5-0, Pukki, 76 - 6-0

Northern Ireland - Kazakhstan: 0-1 (0-0, 0-1)

Goal: Aimbetov, 88 - 0-1

Slovenia - Denmark: 1-1 (1-1)

Goals: Sporar, 25 - 1-0, Højbjerg, 42 - 1-1

Team Standings: Finland, Kazakhstan - 9 points (4 matches), Denmark, Slovenia - 7 points (4 matches), Northern Ireland - 3 points (4 matches), San Marino - 0 points (4 matches).

Group I

Switzerland - Romania: 2-2 (2-0)

Goals: Amdouni, 28 - 1-0, Amdouni, 41 - 2-0, Micheile, 89 - 2-1, Micheile, 90+2 - 2-2

Israel - Andorra: 2-1 (1-0, 1-1)

Goals: Shlomo, 42 - 1-0, Rosas, 52 - 1-1, Solomon, 61 - 2-1

Belarus - Kosovo: 2-1 (0-0)

Goals: Morozov, 73 - 1-0, Ebong, 75 - 2-0, Muriqui, 87 (penalty) - 2-1

Team Standings: Switzerland - 10 points (4 matches), Romania - 8 points (4 matches), Israel - 7 points (4 matches), Belarus, Kosovo - 3 points (4 matches), Andorra - 1 point (4 matches).