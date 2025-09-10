Croatian heavyweight Filip Hrgović refuses to fight unbeaten Briton Moses Itauma

This was announced by renowned promoter Frank Warren.

Details: Frank Warren was unable to arrange a fight between Filip Hrgović and the unbeaten Brit. The Croatian declined to step into the ring.

“Hrgović was offered to fight in December this year. There are two ways to refuse—either say directly that you don't want to, or demand an astronomical purse. So this bout with Filip won't happen,” the promoter explained.

Frank Warren has insinuated that Filip Hrgovic has priced himself out of a December clash with Moses Itauma 👀



Who would you like to see Itauma fight instead? 🤔#MosesItauma | #FilipHrgovic | #HeavyweightBoxing | #BoxingNews pic.twitter.com/vXRU4QVpX3 — IFL TV (@IFLTV) September 10, 2025

Warren added that Itauma will have one fight this year. Organizers are planning for the Brit to perform in December in England, though there are still difficulties in selecting an opponent. Frank promised to announce the name of the rival within the next ten days and then begin preparations for the show in Manchester.

Itauma last entered the ring in August, knocking out compatriot Dillian Whyte in the first round. A month ago, Hrgović defeated Briton David Adeleye by unanimous decision.



