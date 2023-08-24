RU RU NG NG
Main News Cristiano will go to Tajikistan, Neymar - to Uzbekistan: AFC Champions League draw

Cristiano will go to Tajikistan, Neymar - to Uzbekistan: AFC Champions League draw

Football news Today, 11:25
Cristiano will go to Tajikistan, Neymar - to Uzbekistan: AFC Champions League draw Photo: twitter.com/Cristiano

The draw of the AFC Champions League group stage took place today. According to its results, the clubs of the main stars of Asian football recognized their rivals: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo's club, Al-Nassr, was in the same group with Iranian Persepolis, Qatarian Al-Duahil and Tajikistanian Istiklol.

Al-Hilal with Neymar will meet with the Indian Mumbai City, the Uzbek Novbahor and Iranian Nassaji.

Karim Benzema's club, Al-Ittihad, will play with Iranian Sepahan, Air Force Club from Iraq and Uzbekistanian AGMK in the group stage.

In total, 40 teams will play in the group stage, which were divided according to the regional principle into “East” and “West”. In the group stage, the clubs, as in the UEFA Champions League, will play each opponent home and away. Only 16 of them will qualify for the AFC Champions League playoffs. The winners of each group and the top three teams from each region, go to the second places, will advance to the Round of 16.

The AFC Champions League group stage kicks off on 18 September.

AFC Champions League group stage draw results

Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Hilal Al Ittihad Al Nassr FC AFC Champions League
Popular news
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news Today, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news Today, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news 22 aug 2023, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news 21 aug 2023, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:00 Al-Ahly outpaced Europe's top clubs for talented Spaniard Football news Today, 12:45 Roma Mourinho close to signing Iran striker Football news Today, 12:20 Chelsea announce signing of 18-year-old Brazilian talent Football news Today, 11:55 Mohamed Salah wants to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news Today, 11:25 Cristiano will go to Tajikistan, Neymar - to Uzbekistan: AFC Champions League draw Football news Today, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news Today, 06:00 Real Madrid have revealed who will replace the departed Benzema Football news Today, 05:00 Ancelotti spoke out about the problem of racism around Vinicius Football news Today, 04:00 Messi answered the question about his retirement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023