Cristiano will go to Tajikistan, Neymar - to Uzbekistan: AFC Champions League draw

The draw of the AFC Champions League group stage took place today. According to its results, the clubs of the main stars of Asian football recognized their rivals: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo's club, Al-Nassr, was in the same group with Iranian Persepolis, Qatarian Al-Duahil and Tajikistanian Istiklol.

Al-Hilal with Neymar will meet with the Indian Mumbai City, the Uzbek Novbahor and Iranian Nassaji.

Karim Benzema's club, Al-Ittihad, will play with Iranian Sepahan, Air Force Club from Iraq and Uzbekistanian AGMK in the group stage.

In total, 40 teams will play in the group stage, which were divided according to the regional principle into “East” and “West”. In the group stage, the clubs, as in the UEFA Champions League, will play each opponent home and away. Only 16 of them will qualify for the AFC Champions League playoffs. The winners of each group and the top three teams from each region, go to the second places, will advance to the Round of 16.

The AFC Champions League group stage kicks off on 18 September.

AFC Champions League group stage draw results