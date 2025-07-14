Cristiano Ronaldo unveils the official musical theme for FATAL FURY City of the Wolves
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the new musical theme for the fighting game FATAL FURY City of the Wolves, where he appears as a playable character. The football superstar shared a video featuring a snippet of the track on his Instagram page.
Ronaldo reposted the video from the official FATAL FURY City of the Wolves Instagram account. The footage showcases a montage of in-game moments starring the Portuguese icon, set to the dynamic soundtrack.
“Brazilian DJ and producer @alok brings his signature style to FATAL FURY City of the Wolves with ‘Fury (Siuuu)’ a powerful new single that serves as the official in-game CR7 theme. Now available on all streaming platforms. Link in bio,” the caption reads.
This musical theme will be associated with Cristiano’s in-game character and is inspired by Ronaldo’s legendary goal celebration, which is evident from the track’s title.
It’s worth recalling that the Portuguese star previously announced the release of a game update, scheduled for July 15.