Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League

Football news Today, 01:00
Forward of Saudi club "Al-Nassr" and the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, had a tantrum during the Asian Champions League match against "Shabab Al-Ahli" from the United Arab Emirates. The match took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and ended with a 4-2 victory for the Saudi Arabian club.

During halftime, Ronaldo shouted at the referee and waved his hands in front of his face. Additionally, he pushed a person with a phone who was trying to take a selfie with him. Ronaldo's anger was sparked by the referee's decisions not to award penalties in two incidents. In the first case, Ronaldo took a shot while falling, and the ball hit a defender's hand. In the second case, the forward fell after contact with an opponent.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo has been playing for "Al-Nassr" since November 2022. He joined the Saudi club as a free agent. He has played 27 matches for "Al-Nassr" in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists. Ronaldo's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Ronaldo has been playing for the Portuguese national team since 2003. He has played 200 matches for the Portuguese national team, scoring 123 goals and providing 43 assists. He has also received 29 yellow cards.

