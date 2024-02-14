Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career

Portuguese legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo played his 1000th match, as reported by Goal.

The Round of 16 match in the AFC Champions League against Al-Fayha became Ronaldo's thousandth in his illustrious career. During this period, he managed to score 746 goals.

In July 2002, Sporting's coach, Laszlo Boloni, impressed by Ronaldo's dribbling skills, invited him to participate in preseason training with the first team. And already in August, Cristiano made his debut in official matches for the club in the Champions League qualifiers against Inter Milan.

Against Al-Fayha, Ronaldo scored in the 81st minute. The forward skillfully maneuvered past Marcelo Brozovic and, from the edge of the penalty area, struck past the opponent's goalkeeper with a single touch. This goal proved to be the only one in the match.