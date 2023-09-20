Cristiano Ronaldo may take part in a wrestling show

According to Mundo Deportivo, star football player Cristiano Ronaldo may take part in an event of the American wrestling promotion World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

According to the source, the striker for the Saudi club Al-Nasr and the Portuguese national team should help the promotion become more recognizable in the Middle East.

It is noted that the Promotion wants to attract Ronaldo to expand its influence in the Saudi Arabian market.

The Portuguese was offered a substantial sum of money for his cooperation. He is expected to take part in a wrestling tournament called Crown Jewel, scheduled for November 4 this year.

This season, Ronaldo has already played five matches in the Saudi Arabian championship, scoring seven goals and making four assists.

Let us remind you that the Portuguese moved to Saudi Arabia last winter. Since then, many star players have moved to the country and the league as a whole has changed.