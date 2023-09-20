RU RU NG NG
Main News Cristiano Ronaldo may take part in a wrestling show

Cristiano Ronaldo may take part in a wrestling show

Football news Today, 07:06
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Cristiano Ronaldo may take part in a wrestling show Cristiano Ronaldo may take part in a wrestling show

According to Mundo Deportivo, star football player Cristiano Ronaldo may take part in an event of the American wrestling promotion World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

According to the source, the striker for the Saudi club Al-Nasr and the Portuguese national team should help the promotion become more recognizable in the Middle East.

It is noted that the Promotion wants to attract Ronaldo to expand its influence in the Saudi Arabian market.

The Portuguese was offered a substantial sum of money for his cooperation. He is expected to take part in a wrestling tournament called Crown Jewel, scheduled for November 4 this year.

This season, Ronaldo has already played five matches in the Saudi Arabian championship, scoring seven goals and making four assists.

Let us remind you that the Portuguese moved to Saudi Arabia last winter. Since then, many star players have moved to the country and the league as a whole has changed.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Nassr
Popular news
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Today, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:38 Guardiola names a coach he can't beat Football news Today, 08:00 Former Manchester United coach reveals details of Ronaldo's return Football news Today, 07:06 Cristiano Ronaldo may take part in a wrestling show Football news Today, 07:00 Lautaro Martinez responded to rumors about his departure Football news Today, 06:29 Manchester United coach named the team's main problem Football news Today, 06:00 Mkhitaryan spoke about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh Football news Today, 05:29 There was a fight in the Manchester United dressing room Football news Today, 05:00 The Cyprus Championship was stopped due to a referee strike Football news Today, 04:40 Barcelona achieved their fifth victory in a row, the statistics are impressive Football news Today, 04:00 John Terry wants to buy Chelsea shares
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lille vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Real vs Union prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Lens prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Braga vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs PSV prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Benfica vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023