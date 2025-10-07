Cristiano Ronaldo joins the Portugal national team camp

The legend is back with the national side.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an excellent start to the season with Al Nassr and currently leads the league. Showing strong form, he now returns to the national team setup.

Details: Ronaldo posted photos on Instagram showing his arrival at the team’s camp, captioned “Back with the Portugal national team.”

Portugal will play two World Cup 2026 qualifying matches. On Saturday, October 11, they face Ireland at home, followed by another home fixture against Hungary on Tuesday, October 14.

