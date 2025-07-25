Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Al-Nassr training camp after vacation

Al-Nassr's superstar Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club’s base yesterday following his vacation. The Saudi club’s official Instagram account shared a video of the Portuguese star’s arrival.

The footage shows Cristiano driving up to the facility, then greeting his teammates and new head coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo also took a moment to congratulate the coach on his birthday, which Jesus celebrated just yesterday, July 24.

After Ronaldo’s congratulations, Jesus jokingly claimed he had just turned 40, prompting a big smile from the Portuguese forward. In reality, Al-Nassr’s new boss was marking his 71st birthday.

As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for at least two more years, having extended his contract with Al-Nassr for that period. Among other perks included in the new deal, Ronaldo has been granted a 15% stake in the club, making him a co-owner.