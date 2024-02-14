Crawford, Inoue, and Usyk. P4P released a new ranking

The Ring magazine has published the latest P4P ranking regardless of weight class.

American boxer Terence Crawford continues to hold the top spot. Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue, the holder of titles in the second light weight, sits in second place. Heavyweight champion holding the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO belts, Oleksandr Usyk, maintains the third position.

The Top 10 P4P by The Ring:

Terence Crawford Naoya Inoue Oleksandr Usyk Saul Alvarez Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Devin Haney Errol Spence Gervonta Davis Jessie Rodriguez

It has been announced that the next fight for the WBC welterweight world champion, Devin Haney, will take place on April 20th against Ryan Garcia. The bout will be held in Las Vegas, as reported by ESPN.