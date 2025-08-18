CPL Week 19 Recap: Forge’s Unbeaten Streak Continues as Cavalry and Vancouver Deliver Nine-Goal Thriller

Week 19 of the Canadian Premier League produced a remarkable set of matches, according to the league’s official report. The headline came from Hamilton, where Forge FC extended their undefeated run with a commanding victory over Atlético Ottawa in a top-of-the-table clash. Forge now sit on 43 points after 19 games, holding a four-point advantage in the CPL Shield race while maintaining their unbeaten record this season.

The weekend opened on Vancouver Island, where Pacific FC kept their playoff hopes alive with a 2-2 draw against Halifax Wanderers, rallying from two goals down. In Winnipeg, Valour FC and York United shared a goalless draw, leaving both sides stuck in the lower half of the standings.

The showpiece came on Sunday in Calgary. Cavalry FC edged Vancouver FC 5-4 in one of the most dramatic games in league history. The Cavs scored twice inside the opening minutes, only for Vancouver to claw their way back. A stoppage-time equalizer in the 95th minute seemed to settle the match, but defender Daan Klomp, fresh from a stint in Belgium and making his return, netted the decisive goal in the 97th minute to ignite the home supporters.

Forge remain firmly in first place, followed by Ottawa, while Cavalry strengthened their grip on third. York and Halifax are level on points in the battle for playoff positioning, while Pacific, Valour, and Vancouver trail behind.

The round also featured milestones across the league. Tommy Wheeldon Jr. managed his 200th match with Cavalry, Forge captain Kyle Bekker reached the same mark with the Hammers, while Raph Ohin and Rocco Romeo both celebrated their 100th CPL appearances.