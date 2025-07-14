CPL Week 14 Recap: Toualy Shines, York Climbs, Ottawa Holds the Top

Matchweek 14 in the Canadian Premier League brought plenty of drama: a clutch comeback by York United, a goalless draw that frustrated both Vancouver and Cavalry, a headline-grabbing hat trick from Pacific’s Yann Toualy, and a stoppage-time penalty that preserved Atlético Ottawa’s lead atop the table.

Per CanPL.ca, York United came from behind to beat Valour 3-2 at York Lions Stadium. Goals from Altobelli, Yeates, and Reid—all within minutes—turned the tide after Kian Williams’ opener. Eustáquio’s side continues to show resilience as the playoff race intensifies.

In Langley, Vancouver and Cavalry played to a 0-0 stalemate. Despite going down to 10 men for the last half-hour, Vancouver kept its first clean sheet of the season. Cavalry, however, struggled to finish despite 34 touches in the box, further highlighting their scoring drought.

At Starlight Stadium, Yann Toualy stole the show. The Pacific forward netted all three goals in a 3-2 win over Halifax, emerging as a new attacking leader. Pacific’s tactical shift and late defensive adjustments proved decisive in holding off the Wanderers.

Meanwhile in Ottawa, Atlético salvaged a 1-1 draw with Forge thanks to a 93rd-minute penalty from Ballou Tabla. Bekker had opened the scoring early for the visitors, but Ottawa's late equalizer ensured they remain top. Forge stay unbeaten through 14 matches.