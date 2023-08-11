RU RU
Courtois spoke about his serious injury

Longtime Real Madrid leader Thibault Courtois has spoken out about his severe injury that he received during his last training session.

According to the press service of the Madrid club, an experienced goalkeeper was diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee.

In the near future, Courtois must undergo surgery. According to doctors' preliminary expectations, the Belgian national team goalkeeper is at risk of not playing in the new season, which starts in Spain this weekend, due to a serious injury.

“You never expect to go through something like this, but it's time to embrace it and do whatever it takes to get over it and come back even stronger. Thank you all for the energy, love and support. I assure you that they motivate me to recover as soon as possible," the Madrid club leader wrote on his social networks.

The Belgian goalkeeper has been a Madrid player since the summer of 2018. During this time, he twice became the champion of Spain, won the Spanish Cup, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Last season, he conceded 29 goals, playing 31 matches for the “creamy”.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
