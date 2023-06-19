Courtois shocked the head coach of the Belgian national team
Photo: Instagram Thibaut Courtois/Author unknown
Belgium Head Coach Domenico Tedesco expressed his shock at the actions of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who left the national team camp after not being given the captain's armband.
"In March, I made the decision to appoint Kevin De Bruyne as captain. At that time, I did not choose second and third captains. On Saturday, we decided that Lukaku would be the captain for the match against Austria, and Courtois for the match against Estonia. However, Courtois felt offended. I am surprised and shocked by his actions. I did not expect anything like this," stated Tedesco, as reported by RTBF.
31-year-old Courtois has been representing the Belgian national team since 2011. He has played a total of 102 matches for the national team, conceding 79 goals.
