"Could have become dominant." Antonio Conte reflects on his tenure at Chelsea

Football news Yesterday, 12:07
"Could have become dominant." Antonio Conte reflects on his tenure at Chelsea

Italian coach Antonio Conte discussed his tenure at Chelsea in an interview with The Telegraph.

According to the coach, he often arrives at clubs with evident problems, facing challenging situations, and always endeavors to build a team.

"After my first season at Chelsea, when we won the title, we could have become the dominant team in England. We were in talks for transfers such as Romelu Lukaku and van Dijk. These two crucial footballers could have changed the entire situation," stated the coach.

Recall that on April 4, 2016, the official website of the English club Chelsea announced that immediately after the conclusion of Euro 2016, Conte would take over the club, signing a three-year contract. In his first season, Antonio Conte led Chelsea to win the Premier League title.

However, on June 18, 2018, the press announced the swift termination of Conte's contract with Chelsea and the payment of a £9.5 million settlement for the early termination of the agreement. On July 12, 2018, Conte was dismissed from the London club due to disagreements with the leadership.

