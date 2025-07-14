Costas Faces Harsh Sanction After Explosive Outburst In Racing Loss

According to Bolavip, Racing Club manager Gustavo Costas may face a serious disciplinary sanction after his dramatic expulsion in the final moments of the match against Barracas Central. The coach lost control following a contentious refereeing decision by Nicolás Lamolina that changed the outcome of the game.

Racing had seemingly scored a late winner in the 49th minute of the second half, only for VAR to intervene. After a review, Lamolina not only disallowed the goal but also awarded a penalty to Barracas, triggering an intense reaction from Costas.

The coach stormed onto the pitch, confronted Lamolina face to face, hurled insults, and, according to eyewitnesses, even made slight physical contact by bumping him with his chest. Despite efforts from players and staff to restrain him, Costas continued shouting and was promptly sent off.

Rodrigo Insúa converted the penalty to seal a 1–0 win for Barracas, but the focus quickly shifted from the result to the coach’s aggressive behavior. Lamolina reportedly included the verbal abuse in his match report, and the AFA's disciplinary tribunal will now determine the punishment. Given the seriousness of the incident, a multi-game suspension seems likely.

Speaking to ESPN, Lamolina defended his call. “It was a clear penalty. Bruera gets the ball first and Martínez hits him on the shin. I requested to see it at normal speed as well. It wasn’t a duel—it was a foul,” he explained. Still, controversy continues to swirl around both the decision and Costas’s response.