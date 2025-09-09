Costa Rica Faces Must-Win Clash Against Haiti

As reported by EFE, Costa Rica will host Haiti on Tuesday at the Estadio Nacional in San José in a decisive World Cup 2026 qualifier. After a surprising 1-1 draw with Nicaragua in Managua last Friday, Miguel Herrera’s side enters the second round of Group C under pressure to win and restore both confidence and authority in the competition.

The main challenge for the Ticos will be to link midfield play with strikers Manfred Ugalde of Spartak Moscow and Adrián Alonso Martínez of New York City, who have yet to translate their club form into national team success. Herrera is expected to make changes in midfield to secure more control and provide sharper attacking options.

Costa Rica has its full squad available, including veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas, which adds weight to the expectation of a home victory. Haiti, under coach Sébastien Migné, arrives in San José motivated after a 0-0 draw with Honduras and eager to upset the group’s favorite.

While the Honduran stalemate softened the impact of Costa Rica’s opening slip, the margin for error is now thin. With only the group winner advancing directly to the World Cup, Tuesday’s match looms as a crucial test for Herrera’s team, one that could define its qualifying trajectory.