Corinthians Goes a Month Without a Win in the Brasileirao

Corinthians is enduring one of its toughest stretches in recent years in the Brasileirao, going a full month without a victory. Their last league win came on July 16, away against Ceará. Since then, they have suffered defeats to São Paulo, Juventude, and Bahia, and settled for draws with Cruzeiro, Botafogo, and Fortaleza.

That victory over Ceará remains their only success in the last eleven league matches. The only bright spot has come in the Copa do Brasil, where Corinthians knocked out Palmeiras by winning both derby encounters and advanced to the quarterfinals, briefly lifting the mood around the squad.

With 22 points, Corinthians currently sits in 13th place, but its overall performance rate is among the worst in the competition, ranking sixth from the bottom. Santos and Grêmio, both lower in the standings, still have two games in hand, which could further complicate the team’s situation.

As ge highlighted, this season marks the club’s third-worst first half of a league campaign since the adoption of the points system in 2003. The road ahead is not promising either, with upcoming fixtures against Vasco away, Palmeiras at home, Fluminense in Rio, and Sport on the road.

In parallel, Corinthians faces another crucial test: the two-legged tie against Athletico-PR for a spot in the Copa do Brasil semifinals. That competition has become the team’s main hope of salvaging a season that has been faltering in the national league.