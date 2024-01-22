RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main News Hockey news Corey Perry is making a comeback. The hockey player has signed a contract with Edmonton

Corey Perry is making a comeback. The hockey player has signed a contract with Edmonton

Hockey news Today, 14:19
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Corey Perry is making a comeback. The hockey player has signed a contract with Edmonton

Canadian hockey player Corey Perry has signed a contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

The club officially announced that it has signed a one-year contract with the 38-year-old player. His salary will be $775,000 per year. Corey Perry will play under the number 90. It is worth noting that the general manager of the Blackhawks, Kyle Davidson, confirmed that the club decided to part ways with forward Corey Perry.

The team received a report to the office about the player's unacceptable behavior towards club employees, leading to an internal investigation and the organization's decision to terminate working relations with the 38-year-old player.

Corey Perry is a Canadian hockey player, a forward for the Edmonton Oilers. He won the Stanley Cup in 2007 as a member of the Anaheim Ducks, the World Cup in 2016, and is a two-time Olympic champion (2010 and 2014) and the 2016 World Champion as part of Team Canada.

Since May 22, 2016, he has been a member of the "Triple Gold Club." He won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player for the 2010/11 season. He participated three times in the NHL All-Star Game (2008, 2011, 2012). Perry leads among all active NHL players in career penalty minutes.

