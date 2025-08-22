Coquimbo Unido Look to Extend Winning Run Against Audax Italiano in Key Top-Table Clash

The top and third-placed sides in Chile’s Primera Division will square off in a decisive match on matchday 21, per official league reports. With a 10-point gap separating them, leaders Coquimbo Unido and challengers Audax Italiano meet in a contest that could shape the title race.

Audax Italiano, sitting third with 37 points, enter the game on the back of a vital 3-1 victory over Universidad de Chile. Their recent form shows two draws, two defeats, and one win, with eight goals scored and nine conceded. Looking to build momentum, the side from La Florida face the difficult task of halting the league leaders while keeping their hopes alive of narrowing the gap at the top.

Coquimbo Unido, under coach Esteban González, arrive in outstanding form. They have won eight matches in a row, including a 2-1 triumph over Everton in their last outing. Over that span, they scored 13 goals and conceded just four, establishing themselves firmly at the summit with 47 points. With Cecilio Waterman leading the attack and Matías Palavecino adding creativity, the aurinegros aim to maintain their cushion over the chasing pack.

Elsewhere in matchweek 21, Colo Colo will face Palestino in the debut of interim coaches Luis Pérez and Hugo González, while Universidad Católica open their new Claro Arena against Unión Española. The clash between Universidad de Chile and Everton is likely to be suspended following midweek incidents in the Copa Sudamericana. Cobresal host Unión La Calera, O’Higgins take on Deportes Limache, La Serena meet Huachipato, and Ñublense battle Deportes Iquique in the relegation fight.