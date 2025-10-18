A good deed! N'Golo Kanté donates €5 million to build a hospital for those in need
Kanté continues to help people
Football news Today, 05:59Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Saudi Al-Ittihad and France national team midfielder N'Golo Kanté continues to support those in need and perform acts of kindness.
Details: In March 2025, he allocated $5 million for the construction of a state-of-the-art medical center in Bamako, the capital of Mali. The new facility is focused on children's health and providing medical support to underprivileged families.
Born in France to Malian parents, Kanté decided to give back to his ancestral homeland by supporting those most in need.
