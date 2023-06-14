Conte told why he is in no hurry to return to work

Star Italian coach Antonio Conte has shared his plans for a possible return to coaching.

According to the specialist, he always has a desire to coach.

"However, I want to emphasize that I am not looking for a job at random. I will consider an offer if the project will be really interesting for me. I am ready to work both in Italy and abroad," Conte said.

It should be recalled that this spring the 53-year-old coach was fired from Tottenham, with whom he had worked since the summer of 2021.