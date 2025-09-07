Concerning news for Napoli: Lukaku's return timeline worsens

The striker's comeback to Napoli's lineup is postponed.

Details: According to Football Italia, Napoli's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku will not be able to rejoin the team before December.

Recall: The forward suffered a serious muscle injury during a preseason match against Olympiacos in August and traveled to Belgium this week for specialized treatment.

It is reported that Lukaku aimed to return for the Serie A clash against Atalanta scheduled for November 22. However, after the latest examination in Brussels, the player was informed he would not be able to take the field before December.

As a replacement for the Belgian forward, Napoli has already signed former Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund.

Last season, the Belgian featured in 38 matches for Napoli, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists.