Concacaf Champions Cup 2026: Dates, Format and First Qualified Clubs Revealed

The 61st edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup is set to run from February through May 2026. Per Concacaf, the tournament will crown the region’s top club while awarding a direct berth to the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. The official draw is scheduled for December 9, 2025.

The first participants already confirmed include six Liga MX clubs from the 2024-25 season: América, Toluca, Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Tigres and Pumas. From the 2025 Leagues Cup, Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders and either LA Galaxy or Orlando City will join the field. Additional berths will come through the Concacaf Central American Cup, the Caribbean Cup, the Canadian Premier League, MLS competitions, the Canadian Championship and the U.S. Open Cup, bringing the total to 27 clubs.

The competition will continue with a knockout format across five rounds. Twenty-two teams will enter in the opening stage, while five receive byes to the Round of 16. All ties through the semifinals will be played over two legs, with the final staged as a single match on May 30, 2026.

The tournament carries a rich history, first held in 1962 and won by 30 different clubs across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Defending champions Cruz Azul claimed their seventh title in 2025 with a 5-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps, tying Club América as the most successful team in the competition.

The 2026 winner will not only secure continental glory but also qualify for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, joining champions from other confederations.