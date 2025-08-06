Columbus Crew Defeat León to Keep Leagues Cup Hopes Alive

The Columbus Crew kept their 2025 Leagues Cup hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Club León on Tuesday night at Lower.com Field. According to MLSsoccer.com, the reigning tournament champions needed a victory in their final Phase One match to remain in contention for a quarterfinal spot—and they delivered under pressure.

Head coach Wilfried Nancy's side entered the match knowing goal differential could be critical. They stayed composed despite missed chances in the first half, and found the breakthrough in the 53rd minute. Max Arfsten calmly finished from just inside the box, slotting the ball past León goalkeeper Oscar Jiménez to give the Crew a deserved lead.

Up a goal, Columbus pushed for more while leaving space behind. León nearly capitalized, but Patrick Schulte stood tall. The 24-year-old goalkeeper, who had made a costly mistake in the team’s Leagues Cup opener against Toluca, bounced back with a commanding performance. He made three saves—including a game-saving stop in second-half stoppage time—to preserve the result.

“This is the story of a goalkeeper,” Nancy said post-match. “He made a save in the 89th minute that if he doesn’t make it, we are dead. I am happy for him; he deserves it. I’m a big, big fan of Patrick Schulte.”

As the final whistle blew, Nancy gathered his players in a huddle on the pitch—a rare gesture for the Frenchman. “I didn’t plan it. I was walking to sing with the fans, but I wanted to tell the team I was proud of them,” he said.

The Crew finished the night atop the MLS side of the Leagues Cup standings, but their fate remains uncertain. Several teams still have matches to play, and only the top four from each league will advance to the knockout rounds.

Columbus now waits, hoping results elsewhere break in their favor to extend their title defense.

