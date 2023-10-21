RU RU NG NG
Colorado — Carolina, Chicago — Vegas. NHL game day preview

Hockey news Today, 16:34
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Colorado — Carolina, Chicago — Vegas. NHL game day preview

In the National Hockey League (NHL), fifteen games are scheduled for Saturday night into Sunday. Here are some of the featured matchups:

Colorado vs Carolina

Colorado has started the season with four consecutive victories. They won one of the games in a shootout against San Jose, while the rest of their matches have been decisive victories: 5-2 against Los Angeles, 4-1 against Seattle, and 4-0 against Chicago. Carolina, on the other hand, has displayed high-scoring hockey, with 24 goals scored and conceded in their first five games.

This game will start at 3:00 Central European Time.

Chicago vs Vegas

Chicago has had an inconsistent start to the season. The team defeated Pittsburgh and Toronto but lost to Boston, Montreal, and Colorado. Vegas, on the other hand, has started the season impressively, with three 4-1 wins against Seattle, San Jose, and Anaheim, as well as a shootout victory over Dallas. In their most recent match, Vegas secured a 5-3 win over Winnipeg.

This game is scheduled to start at 2:00 Central European Time.

Other games on the game day schedule include:

  • Ottawa vs. Detroit - 2:5
  • Arizona vs. Anaheim - 22:00 CET
  • Buffalo vs. Islanders - 01:00 CET
  • Montreal vs. Washington - 01:00 CET
  • Tampa Bay vs. Toronto - 01:00 CET
  • Florida vs. Vancouver - 01:00 CET
  • Dallas vs. Philadelphia - 02:00 CET
  • Minnesota vs. Columbus - 02:00 CET
  • Nashville vs. San Jose - 02:00 CET
  • St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh - 02:00 CET
  • Seattle vs. Rangers - 04:00 CET
  • Edmonton vs. Winnipeg - 04:00 CET
  • Los Angeles vs. Boston - 04:30 CET
