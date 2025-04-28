RU RU ES ES FR FR
Colón's Crisis Deepens: Another Loss and No 120th Anniversary Celebrations

Colón's Crisis Deepens: Another Loss and No 120th Anniversary Celebrations

Football news Today, 21:04
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Andrés Yllana’s debut as Colón’s head coach could not have been more disheartening. According to Aire Digital, the Sabalero fell 1-0 to Defensores de Belgrano in Matchday 12 of the Primera Nacional, marking their fifth consecutive defeat and leaving them just six points above the relegation zone.

The match, held at Estadio Brigadier López, showed that the team’s issues persist. Facundo Pons scored the lone goal for Defensores, dashing any hopes that a managerial change would spark an immediate turnaround.

The sporting crisis has also affected the club's institutional atmosphere. Per reports from SFD, Colón’s management decided to cancel all events planned to celebrate the club’s 120th anniversary, initially scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 4, and continue through Monday, May 5. The board believes the current sporting turmoil does not provide the right conditions for such festivities.

The situation is critical: alongside poor results, fan disillusionment grows, and the risk of further decline looms large. In this grim scenario, Colón must find urgent solutions to avoid an even deeper collapse.

