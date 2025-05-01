Colón Fans Protest Again Outside Club Headquarters Amid Poor Form

Tension continues to mount in Santa Fe as Colón fans staged another protest on Wednesday evening outside the club’s headquarters on J. J. Paso. According to El Litoral, supporters voiced their frustration with chants and banners aimed at club president Víctor Francisco Godano and his management team, calling for change in response to the team’s ongoing struggles.

This marks the second protest in just a few days, organized via social media by disillusioned fans. The unrest intensified following a string of defeats under coach Ariel Pereyra, prompting the board and sporting director Iván Moreno to dismiss him. His replacement, Andrés Yllana, took over immediately in hopes of sparking a turnaround.

However, the coaching change has yet to yield results. Colón failed to secure a win at home against Defensores de Belgrano and remains in 13th place in Zone B of Argentina’s Primera Nacional—closer to relegation than promotion.

With growing discontent, fans have taken their complaints beyond social media, turning the club’s headquarters into a focal point of protest as pressure builds for a change in direction.