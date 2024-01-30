Colombia national team defender transferred to Premier League club

Colombian center-back Daniel Munoz has officially moved from Genk to Crystal Palace.

The London club paid €10 million for the 27-year-old footballer. His contract with the new club is valid until the summer of 2027 with an option to extend for an additional season.

Munoz becomes the second Colombian in Crystal Palace's history. Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma also currently plays for the team.

Munoz played for Genk since the summer of 2020, amassing 148 appearances, scoring 19 goals, and providing 20 assists for the Belgian club. He has represented the Colombian national team in 23 matches.

As of the 21st round, Crystal Palace occupies the 15th position in the English Premier League.