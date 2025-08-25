Cologne head coach Lukas Kwasniok takes the field against Mainz wearing his team's match jersey

A truly creative approach.

Details: In Sunday's Bundesliga season opener between Mainz and Cologne, the visitors' head coach Lukas Kwasniok delivered a standout performance of his own: while most managers opt for a sharp suit or club tracksuit, the 44-year-old Pole led his team onto the pitch wearing Cologne's home match jersey.

At the press conference following his side's 1-0 victory, Kwasniok explained his wardrobe choice:

"The reason I wore this jersey today is very simple. I am proud to work for this club. When the shirts were presented to the team, I got goosebumps. The kits were so beautiful that I just wanted to wear them today, especially when I found out it was allowed," Kwasniok said.

However, according to the coach, that wasn't the only reason for his decision:

"Vertical stripes are obviously slimming. Although judging by the TV footage I saw, it only worked moderately well," Kwasniok added with a smile.

