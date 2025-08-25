RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Cologne head coach Lukas Kwasniok takes the field against Mainz wearing his team's match jersey

Cologne head coach Lukas Kwasniok takes the field against Mainz wearing his team's match jersey

The Polish manager has already explained his unusual move.
Football news Today, 14:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Cologne head coach Lukasz Kwasniok https://x.com/FR_FCKoln

A truly creative approach.

Details: In Sunday's Bundesliga season opener between Mainz and Cologne, the visitors' head coach Lukas Kwasniok delivered a standout performance of his own: while most managers opt for a sharp suit or club tracksuit, the 44-year-old Pole led his team onto the pitch wearing Cologne's home match jersey.

At the press conference following his side's 1-0 victory, Kwasniok explained his wardrobe choice:

"The reason I wore this jersey today is very simple. I am proud to work for this club. When the shirts were presented to the team, I got goosebumps. The kits were so beautiful that I just wanted to wear them today, especially when I found out it was allowed," Kwasniok said.

However, according to the coach, that wasn't the only reason for his decision:

"Vertical stripes are obviously slimming. Although judging by the TV footage I saw, it only worked moderately well," Kwasniok added with a smile.

Recall: Chased the money. Mainz fans staged a protest against their former coach Jürgen Klopp

Related teams and leagues
Mainz 05 Mainz 05 Schedule Mainz 05 News Mainz 05 Transfers
FC Koln FC Koln Schedule FC Koln News FC Koln Transfers
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
Related Tournament News
Sven Mislintat Football news Today, 13:33 End of the scandals! Sven Mislintat bids final farewell to Borussia Dortmund
Gob Bellingham and his mum Football news Today, 09:39 Rules apply to everyone! Borussia Dortmund forced to sanction Jobe Bellingham's parents
Bundesliga logo Football news 22 aug 2025, 03:57 Supercomputer predicts the winner of the 2025/26 German Bundesliga season
Harry Kane in the Bayern squad Football news 13 aug 2025, 08:07 An intriguing scenario: Harry Kane could become a Manchester United player, but only in a year
Amir Adli in Bayer's line-up Football news 13 aug 2025, 02:06 Bournemouth on the verge of signing Amine Adli
Malik Fofana for the Belgium national team Football news 12 aug 2025, 09:03 Replacement found! Bayern set their sights on Malick Fofana
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores