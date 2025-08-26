Colo Colo Sets Future as Gustavo Quinteros Emerges as Top Candidate

Per AlAireLibre.cl, Colo Colo is actively seeking a new head coach, and Gustavo Quinteros has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Gustavo Almirón. Quinteros previously led the club to titles and restored competitiveness, earning the most consensus from the Football Commission in its recent meeting. His experience with both seasoned players and emerging talents positions him as a figure capable of steering the club through a period of uncertainty and reestablishing a consistent performance pattern.

At the same time, the board reached out to Gerardo “Tata” Martino, current Inter Miami coach and former Argentina and Mexico national team manager, who declined the opportunity due to his ongoing project with Lionel Messi in MLS, according to ESPN Chile. The decision underscores Colo Colo’s preference for a candidate familiar with the club and the Chilean league rather than an international figure whose commitments lie elsewhere.

Colo Colo will continue reviewing options in the coming days, but Quinteros remains the priority. If finalized, his return could bring immediate tactical adjustments and strategic plans aimed at stabilizing results and restoring fan confidence. The club’s leadership expects that his arrival would signal a renewed push to contend at the top of Chilean football, both domestically and in continental competitions.