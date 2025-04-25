Colo Colo Face Unbeaten Coquimbo in Crucial Liga de Primera Clash

Colo Colo and Coquimbo Unido will square off this Saturday, April 26, at 4:00 p.m. local time at Estadio Monumental in a pivotal matchup of the Primera División’s ninth round. According to ESPN, the pressure is mounting on the hosts, who still have three domestic fixtures to reschedule and need a win to close the gap with the league’s frontrunners.

Jorge Almirón’s side enters the game after a 1-1 home draw with Racing Club in the Copa Libertadores, a result that left them third in Group E. On the domestic front, they must capitalize on home advantage to remain competitive. Winger Lucas Cepeda is expected to play a key role once again after his goal-scoring display against Racing.

Coquimbo Unido, on the other hand, are enjoying a dream campaign. They are the only undefeated team left in the league, with four wins and four draws, and sit at the top of the table. Anchored by veteran goalkeeper Diego “Mono” Sánchez, the team has shown great defensive discipline, most recently drawing 0-0 away to Ñublense.

The last league meeting between the two sides took place on August 16, 2024, with Colo Colo claiming a 2-0 home victory thanks to goals from Ramiro González and Cristián Zavala. This time, however, they’ll face a much tougher challenge against a confident Coquimbo side determined to defend their unbeaten streak and stay in command of the standings.