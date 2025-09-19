Club selfishness or cold calculation? Official: Franco Mastantuono will not go to the youth World Cup with Argentina

Real Madrid did not want to release the player.

The 18-year-old Argentine will miss the youth World Cup.

Details: The Argentina U-20 national team has published its final squad list for the U-20 World Cup, but the young prodigy Franco Mastantuono, who plays for Real Madrid, was not included.

There is no official explanation yet for Mastantuono's absence from the national team, but it is widely speculated that his club—Real Madrid—refused to release Franco due to their packed fixture schedule.

Mastantuono has 10 caps and 2 goals for the Argentina U-20 national team.

The Argentina youth team will kick off their World Cup campaign on September 27 with a match against Cuba.

