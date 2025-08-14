Club León Moves Closer to Landmark Sale

According to mediotiempo, Club León is on track to finalize the sale of a majority stake before June 2026 to a group of investors already in talks with the organization. Club president Jesús Martínez confirmed that while the controlling shares will change hands, he intends to retain a minority stake and maintain the sporting operations he has overseen for the past fourteen years.

Martínez noted that prospective partners are seeking assurances regarding the sporting project, the market, and other elements that ensure long-term stability. He emphasized that a potential return of promotion and relegation in Liga MX would not significantly influence negotiations, at least in León’s case. Once completed, he said, the deal would bring a substantial financial boost to strengthen infrastructure and the roster, which is already among the most expensive in Mexico.

He pointed to recent examples of foreign investment in Mexican football, such as Necaxa and Querétaro, as well as established models like América, Chivas and Atlético de Madrid. “We want to sell the majority but keep managing the team. Everything we’ve earned has been reinvested — you see it in La Esmeralda, in the stadium, and in the payroll,” he said.

While he stopped short of announcing a specific date, Martínez suggested that news could arrive at any point before next June. The goal, he stressed, is to ensure the operation not only enhances the club’s value but also keeps León competing at the highest level.