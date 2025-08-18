RU RU ES ES FR FR
Club América Register Allan Saint-Maximin, Debut Could Come Against Atlas

Football news Today, 22:07
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Club América have officially registered French forward Allan Saint-Maximin with Liga MX, Milenio reported. The 28-year-old attacker is listed on the league’s official site and will wear the No. 97 shirt, the same number he used during his time in Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Saint-Maximin arrived in Mexico on August 8, signing his contract with América and immediately focusing on fitness and match preparation under head coach André Jardine.

His debut could take place this Sunday in Guadalajara against Atlas on Matchday 6, although his inclusion will depend on medical and technical evaluations during the week. Another possibility is a delayed debut at the Estadio Azteca on August 30, when América host Pachuca in Matchday 7.

The Frenchman has been working daily in both gym and field sessions to adapt quickly to Mexican football. His signing gives América a high-profile addition to strengthen their squad for the Apertura 2025 campaign.

