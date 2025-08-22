Cincinnati Brings Back Brenner in Loan Deal From Udinese

FC Cincinnati pulled off a significant move just before the close of Major League Soccer’s Secondary Transfer Window. According to MLSSoccer.com, the club announced the return of striker Brenner on loan from Serie A side Udinese through the end of the 2025 season, with an option to buy. The 25-year-old Brazilian previously featured for Cincinnati between 2021 and 2023, leaving a strong impression in his first spell.

Brenner tallied 27 goals and seven assists in 73 matches across all competitions during his time with the Orange and Blue, following his transfer from São Paulo. His output earned him a move to Italy in 2023, reportedly for around $11 million. At Udinese, he scored two goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances, totaling 665 minutes on the field.

General manager Chris Albright welcomed the striker back, highlighting his proven scoring ability and familiarity with the club and the league as key factors that should allow him to adapt quickly. Fans have also embraced the news, recalling his earlier tenure as one of the club’s most productive forwards.

Brenner’s addition strengthens an already potent attack featuring Brazilian playmaker Evander, a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate with 16 goals and nine assists, and Togolese forward Kévin Denkey, the club’s record signing with 13 goals this season. Cincinnati currently tops the Eastern Conference with 52 points (16 wins, 7 losses, 4 draws), tied with San Diego FC in the race for the Supporters’ Shield.