Cienciano’s Cristian Neira Expects a Tough Battle Against Sport Boys

Cienciano midfielder Cristian Neira is bracing for a demanding contest against Sport Boys in Liga1 Te Apuesto, according to Depor.pe. Neira, who scored in the recent victory over Alianza Universidad, stressed the importance of the team’s effort over individual performances.

“I’m happy for what’s happening on a personal level, but I’m even happier because the group has been showing good things. The important thing is the team, and everyone must contribute from wherever they are needed,” he said.

Neira emphasized that the squad has kept its intensity in training despite uneven results earlier in the campaign. “We’ve been working very well. Sometimes the results don’t come as you want, but that’s football. We have to keep working, turn the page, and focus on tomorrow’s match, which will be very tough,” he explained.

Looking ahead, he acknowledged Sport Boys as a difficult rival. “We know it will be a very tough game. We know what Boys can do, but we have to focus on ourselves, on doing things right. The group’s objective is clear, and the important thing tomorrow is to take three points,” he stressed.

The fixture between Cienciano and Sport Boys will be played on Wednesday at Estadio Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. For the Cusco-based side, it is a chance to build on their latest victory and continue climbing the table with growing confidence.